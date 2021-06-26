RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $36,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $247.10 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

