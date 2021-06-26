RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 331 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

