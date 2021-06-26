RMR Wealth Builders Buys 45 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

