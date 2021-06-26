RMR Wealth Builders Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP opened at $53.90 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $56.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

