RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.