RK Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,905,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.95. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

