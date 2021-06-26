RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 30th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81.

In related news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,133 shares of company stock worth $886,500.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

