Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

