Richard George Monkman Sells 1,500 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total transaction of C$226,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,421,484.40.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$155.50 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$145.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.91.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.78.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

