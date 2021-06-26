Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $127,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,905,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,110,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,168,000 after buying an additional 493,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 135,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

