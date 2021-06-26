Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heineken’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Heineken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.