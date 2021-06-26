Request One Day Volume Tops $695,848.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Request has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $695,848.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00052619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00586715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

