Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,175 shares during the period. Republic First Bancorp comprises about 4.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned about 0.05% of Republic First Bancorp worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

FRBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

