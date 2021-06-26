Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $55.37 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $55,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.