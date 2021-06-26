Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $73,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $570,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.53. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.