Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $70,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $279.20 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.22 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.