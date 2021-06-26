Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 76.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $64,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snap by 244,641.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 48,307.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $231,621,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock worth $247,191,628.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.