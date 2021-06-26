Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,983,400 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,983,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PPL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.30 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

