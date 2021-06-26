Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

