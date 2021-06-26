Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,892 ($24.72) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,815.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

