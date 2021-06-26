Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.35

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 66627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.