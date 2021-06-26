Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 6,500 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.63. 3,047,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,811. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.