Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 in the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,718. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

