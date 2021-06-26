Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $57.98. 2,495,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.