Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,146 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 134,546 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of eBay worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,999,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $68.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.