Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $25.04 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of ResMed worth $25,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.50. 1,248,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,199. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

