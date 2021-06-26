Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,870 shares of company stock worth $11,898,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,321. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $409.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.49. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

