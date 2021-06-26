Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 32,400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.55. 2,613,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

