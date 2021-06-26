Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 244 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,845 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $20,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 39.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 913,325 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 446,995 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $60,509,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

