RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

RADA stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

