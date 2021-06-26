QunQun Trading 18.9% Lower This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.00 million and $546,435.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

