QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.66 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $145,651.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

