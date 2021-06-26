Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 22,675 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

