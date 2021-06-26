Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 21,732 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

