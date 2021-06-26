Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,824 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $671.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.87, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $189.70 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.