Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 18,494 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.