Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $53.43 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.98 or 0.00290412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.07 or 0.00624932 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

