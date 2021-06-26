QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,857 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 176.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 62,111 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 170,943 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.26.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

