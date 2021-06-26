QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

TTWO opened at $173.82 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

