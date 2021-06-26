QS Investors LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

