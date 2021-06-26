QS Investors LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $633.56 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.48 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $608.58.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.