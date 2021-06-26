QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The stock has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $776.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

