QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STOR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

NYSE STOR opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

