QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) is Sycomore Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the period. QIAGEN comprises about 4.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,157. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

