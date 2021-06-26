QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 779,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,157. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

