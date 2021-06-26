Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

