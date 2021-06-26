Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WW International, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 67,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

