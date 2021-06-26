Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the energy producer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -408.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

