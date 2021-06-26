Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Public Storage worth $72,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 29.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $304.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $305.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

