Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,960 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 83,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

